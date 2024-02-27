Watch Now:

Gipson-Long (groin) began a throwing program over the weekend, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Working his way back from a left groin strain, Gipson-Long will continue to ramp up his throwing progression and conditioning this week. It will be a while before he's cleared for Grapefruit League action, and the injury might be enough to rule him out for an Opening Day roster spot.

