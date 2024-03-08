Gipson-Long (groin) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The right-hander resumed throwing in late February after dealing with a groin strain, and he'll return to the mound this weekend. Gipson-Long will likely need a couple bullpen sessions before advancing to face live hitters, so he's probably a bit away from being ready for game action.
