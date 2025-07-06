The Tigers recalled Guenther from Triple-A Toledo and placed him on the 60-day injured list while he recovers from a left hip arthroscopy.

Guenther had resided on Toledo's 7-day IL since May 30, but he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment at High-A West Michigan about three weeks later. The southpaw reliever hadn't pitched for West Michigan since June 25, however, and an explanation behind his absence has now been provided by the Tigers. He'll be added to the Tigers' 60-day IL in what's essentially a procedural move, as the transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for lefty PJ Poulin, whose contract was selected from Triple-A.