Guenther (hip) was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Left hip surgery ended Guenther's season in early July after he made nine appearances (one start) with the big-league club over the first two months of the campaign. The left-hander put an impressive 0.86 ERA and 0.52 WHIP in 21 innings out of the Detroit bullpen during the 2024 regular season, and that run of success may be enough to land him on another team's 40-man roster.