Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Torkelson had gone 0-for-9 over his last two games before receiving rest for Monday's series opener. He homered in the first inning to snap the mini-slump, and he's now batting .277 (18-for-65) over 16 contests in September. While he still has a poor .233 batting average, he's posted a .763 OPS, 29 homers, 84 RBI, 83 runs scored and three stolen bases across 148 games this season.