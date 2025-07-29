Torkelson went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Torkelson has collected a hit in eight of his 11 games following the All-Star break, and he's tallied three multi-hit performances during the stretch. The slugger is now batting a solid .274 this month with six home runs and 13 RBI across 23 contests. Torkelson is showing some consistency during a bounceback campaign after he struggled to find his footing last year. His OPS is up from .669 during the 2024 regular season to .825 so far in 2025.