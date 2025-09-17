Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Homers in four-hit game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torkelson went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-5, 10-inning loss to the Guardians.
Torkelson was dialed in all night as he delivered his first four-hit performance of the season. He saved his best for last, belting his 29th home run of the year in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Tigers tried to cut into a 7-3 deficit. Torkelson is now two away from tying his career high of 31 homers, which he recorded back in 2023. Tuesday's long ball snapped an 18-game stretch without a home run for the 26-year-old slugger.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Reaches three times, scores in win•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Tallies three hits in New York•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Goes deep again Sunday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Homers in win•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Notches two more hits Saturday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Reaches three times in win•