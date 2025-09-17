Torkelson went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-5, 10-inning loss to the Guardians.

Torkelson was dialed in all night as he delivered his first four-hit performance of the season. He saved his best for last, belting his 29th home run of the year in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Tigers tried to cut into a 7-3 deficit. Torkelson is now two away from tying his career high of 31 homers, which he recorded back in 2023. Tuesday's long ball snapped an 18-game stretch without a home run for the 26-year-old slugger.