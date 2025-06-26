Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Thursday's 8-0 win over the A's.

Torkelson opened the scoring in the second inning with a solo shot off Jeffrey Springs, his 17th of the year. The homer is Torkelson's first since June 10. The 25-year-old first baseman had gone just 2-for-27 (.074) in seven games prior to Thursday. Overall, Torkelson's slashing .224/.328/.474 with 50 RBI and 45 runs scored across 320 plate appearances this season.