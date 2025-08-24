Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Royals.

Torkelson put the Tigers ahead 2-1 with a 408-foot homer in the fourth inning and later added a single in the sixth. The 25-year-old has hit safely in seven of his past 10 games, though he's managed just three extra-base hits, three RBI and five runs scored in that span. For the season, he's slashing .244/.337/.479 with 27 homers, 69 RBI, 70 runs scored and two steals across 522 plate appearances.