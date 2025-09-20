Torkelson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-1 loss to Atlanta.

He spoiled a potential shutout bid for Bryce Elder by taking the right-hander deep in the fourth inning. The long ball was Torkelson's 30th of the season, the second time he's reached that milestone in his career, and he's been on a tear in September as Detroit tries to hang onto its lead in the AL Central. Over his last nine games, the first baseman is batting .371 (13-for-35) with two homers, three RBI and six runs.