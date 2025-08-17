Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Twins.

Torkelson has been in a nice groove lately, posting a .286/.405/.571 slash line over his last 10 games to go along with three home runs, four RBI and five runs scored. After a down year in 2024, the 25-year-old has bounced back as a key offensive performer for the Tigers this season. Torkelson is currently tied for 13th in the majors with 26 long balls this year.