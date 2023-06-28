Torkelson is not in the starting lineup versus the Rangers on Wednesday.
Torkelson gets a day off after hitting his ninth homer of the season in the loss to Texas on Tuesday. Tyler Nevin is hitting seventh and playing first base with Torkelson beginning Wednesday's bout on the bench.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Pops ninth home run•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Hits eighth home run•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Continues good stretch•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Goes deep in doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Drives in three runs•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Moves up in order Sunday•