Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Guardians.

Torkelson provided all of Detroit's hits and runs in the low-scoring affair as he reached the 20-homer plateau for the second time in his career. The 25-year-old has gone deep four times over his last nine games, and he's pushed his OPS to .834 for the year. Torkelson doesn't hit for a great average, though he offsets that with his power and ability to drive in runs.