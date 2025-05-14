Torkelson is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Torkelson clubbed his 11th home run in Tuesday's extra-innings victory over the Red Sox, but he will receive just his second day off of the season in Wednesday's series finale. Colt Keith is playing first base for the Tigers and Kerry Carpenter will be the club's designated hitter.
