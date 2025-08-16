Torkelson went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Twins.

Torkelson displayed a good eye at the plate, drawing two or more walks in a game for the eighth time this season. The infielder has increased his walk rate from 8.8 percent in 2024 to 10.5 percent this year. Torkelson has also boosted his power production, as he's currently sitting at 26 home runs after only going deep 10 times across 92 regular-season games last season.