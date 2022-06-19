Torkelson went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Rangers.

Both of Torkelson's runs came on Willi Castro hits, one in the fourth and one in the fifth. His two hits in Saturday's game give him just six in 15 June games. This has been a rough rookie year for Torkelson who is batting .184 on the season and is slashing just .122/.173/.163 in June.