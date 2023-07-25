High-A West Michigan reinstated Kohlhepp (elbow) from its 7-day injured list Saturday and assigned him to Single-A Lakeland.

Kohlhepp had already been on a rehab assignment in the Florida State League, but he looks set to stick around in Lakeland for the foreseeable future before perhaps climbing back up to West Michigan if his performance warrants a bump up the minor-league ladder. The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery last April and didn't make his professional debut until June 22, when he began his assignment at Lakekand. Through seven appearances thus far, Kohlhepp has yet to allow a run and owns an 11:7 K:BB over 8.1 innings.