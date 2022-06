Kohlhepp (elbow) is 6-to-8 weeks into his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 23-year-old began the minor-league campaign on the injured list with right forearm soreness, and he then underwent Tommy John surgery in April. Kohlhepp, who was selected 135th over in the 2021 Draft, will miss the rest of the season as well as the second half of 2022.