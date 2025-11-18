The Tigers added Liranzo to the 40-man roster Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

With that, Liranzo is now ineligible to be selected in next month's Rule 5 Draft. Liranzo endured a harsh dose of reality in his first go at the Double-A level in 2025, as he limped to a .206/.308/.351 slash line in 88 games. However, the Tigers still clearly believe that he will contribute eventually between catcher, first base and DH.