With Detroit pushing toward the postseason, Liranzo is a possible candidate to get traded before the deadline, particularly if the Tigers don't want to move their high-end prospects, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers have a well-stocked farm system, headlined by the likes of Max Clark, Kevin McGonigle and Josue Briceno, as well as Bryce Rainer, who is out for the season due to a dislocated shoulder. While Detroit appears to be a World Series contender this year, it appears unlikely that the team is motivated to trade any of its elite prospects, and Rainer may be hard to move due to his injury. Liranzo is a legitimate prospect in his own right, but he's likely a notch below the aforementioned players, which could make him a target for other clubs. He and Briceno are also both catchers, so the Tigers could view Liranzo as expendable if the right offer comes along. The 22-year-old is slashing .233/.351/.404 with 10 home runs across 65 games for Double-A Erie.