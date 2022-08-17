site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Absent from Wednesday's lineup
Barnhart isn't starting Wednesday against the Guardians.
Barnhart started the last two games and went 4-for-7 with two RBI, a run and a walk. Eric Haase will take over behind the plate and bat sixth.
