site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-tucker-barnhart-heads-to-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Barnhart is not in Sunday's lineup against the Yankees.
It's not surprising to see Barnhart head to the bench given the 11:35 AM start time. Eric Haase will get the start behind the dish, hitting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read