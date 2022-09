Barnhart went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Royals.

Barnhart hit his first home run of the season in the fifth inning and added his eighth double for good measure. The catcher had just seven homers last year, so power wasn't really expected, though his OPS has also dropped from .685 to .547. As a result of Barnhart's offensive struggles, Eric Haase (abdomen) has overtaken him as the primary option behind the plate for the Tigers.