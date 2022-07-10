site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Not starting Sunday
Barnhart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Barnhart is 4-for-14 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs over his past five contests and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Eric Haase will step in behind the plate for Tampa Bay.
