site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-tucker-barnhart-not-starting-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Barnhart isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Barnhart will get a breather after he went 2-for-6 with a double, two runs and two strikeouts in his last two appearances. Eric Haase will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read