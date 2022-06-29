site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: On bench Wednesday
Barnhart isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Barnhart has alternated starts behind the plate recently, and he'll take a seat after he went 0-for-2 in Tuesday's loss to San Francisco. Eric Haase is starting at catcher and batting fifth.
