Barnhart went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Twins.

Barnhart appeared to lose hold of the primary catching job to Eric Haase shortly before the All-Star break, but the two seem to have moved into more of a timeshare lately. The Tigers will go with Barnhart behind the dish Wednesday for the third time in four games, while Haase is included in the lineup as the team's designated hitter as Miguel Cabrera gets a maintenance day.