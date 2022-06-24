site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Receives Friday off
Barnhart is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Barnhart is 3-for-22 over his past nine games and will head to the bench Friday for the second time in Detroit's past three contests. Eric Haase will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
