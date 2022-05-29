Barnhart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
With Detroit wrapping up its series with Cleveland with a day game, Barnhart will get a breather. Eric Haase will work behind the plate after Barnhart had caught both of Detroit's last two contests.
