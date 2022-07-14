site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Resting Thursday
Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Guardians.
Barnhart will get a day off after he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Royals. Eric Haase will take over behind the plate and bat fifth in the series opener.
