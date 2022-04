Barnhart is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Barnhart rested in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader but will return to action Sunday. The veteran catcher has yet to really get going with a .574 OPS and no home runs or RBI through nine games, though he should continue to see regular playing time with Eric Haase on hand to spell him. Haase is starting in left field Sunday.