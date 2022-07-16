site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Riding pine Saturday
Barnhart isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians.
Barnhart is out of the lineup for the fourth time in the last six games after he went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts over his last two matchups. Eric Haase is starting behind the plate and batting sixth.
