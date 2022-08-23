Barnhart is not in the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Giants.
Barnhart will take a seat after he went 1-for-8 with a run scored in the final two games of the Angels series. Eric Haase will take over behind the plate and bat fourth in the series opener.
More News
-
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Riding pine Friday•
-
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Absent from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Starts again after big game•
-
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Playing time on rise•
-
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Starting series finale•
-
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Remains on bench•