Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Sitting Tuesday
Barnhart isn't in the lineup Tuesday at Kansas City.
The veteran has gone 4-for-18 with a pair of doubles and four walks since the start of July. Eric Haase will catch in Barnhart's place Tuesday.
