Barnhart is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Barnhart will pick up the start with Eric Haase getting a breather in the series finale. Haase has overtaken Barnhart as the team's primary catcher, largely due to his superior offensive performance. Haase has a .729 OPS and eight home runs across 64 games, while Barnhart has just a .496 OPS and no home runs across 63 games.