Barnhart is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Royals.

Barnhart enters the lineup with Eric Haase getting a breather in the series finale. This will be Barnhart's first game action since Tuesday, as he's settled into a clear backup role behind Haase. Barnhart hasn't provided much offense when he has played, with a middling .213/.281/.258 slash line across 83 games this season.