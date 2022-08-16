Barnhart will start at catcher and bat eighth in Tuesday's game in Cleveland, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Barnhart will be rewarded with a second straight start after going 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run in Monday's 7-5 win over the Guardians in the second game of a doubleheader. He had already seemed to push his way back into a timeshare at catcher with Eric Haase, and Barnhart's superior defense should continue to earn him a fair amount of playing time even if his bat cools off from here.