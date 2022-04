Barnhart went 2-for-4 with with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Rockies.

Barnhart had two of Detroit's seven hits on the day, including his first double of the season. The two-hit effort pushed the catcher's batting average to .259, which would actually be his best mark since hitting .270 for the Reds back in 2017. Barnhart will continue to be more valuable for his defensive work, with some occasional offensive production here and there.