The Tigers designated Alexander (lat) for assignment Monday.

Before his season came to an end in July when he suffered a partial tear to his left lat, Alexander had enjoyed a solid season out of the Detroit bullpen. He pitched to a so-so 4.50 ERA, but most of Alexander's peripherals (3.66 xERA, 21.5 K-BB%) were encouraging. Alexander had advanced to throwing long toss in September, so he should be tracking toward a return to full health by spring training. Though he's no longer a member of Detroit's 40-man roster, the 29-year-old lefty could make for an appealing flyer for another organization via a waiver claim.