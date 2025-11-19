Tigers' Tyler Mattison: Removed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Tigers designated Mattison for assignment Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Mattison was added to the 40-man roster last November, but he finds himself on the other side of Rule 5 cutdown day this time around. The right-hander has yet to make his major-league debut. He pitched mostly between Double-A and Triple-A this past season after recovering from right UCL reconstruction surgery.
