The Tigers designated Mattison for assignment Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Mattison was added to the 40-man roster last November, but he finds himself on the other side of Rule 5 cutdown day this time around. The right-hander has yet to make his major-league debut. He pitched mostly between Double-A and Triple-A this past season after recovering from right UCL reconstruction surgery.

