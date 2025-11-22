Tyler Mattison: Departs from Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mattison was non-tendered by the Tigers on Friday.
Mattison was designated for assignment Tuesday after being selected by the Tigers in the Rule 5 Draft last year. He'll now be a free agent after reaching Triple-A Toledo in 2025.
