Nevin was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday and optioned to Triple-A Toledo, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Nevin went 11-for-18 on his rehab assignment, showing no ill effects of the oblique injury which landed him on the injured list to begin the season. He should get a shot with the big club eventually but for now will head to Toledo.
More News
-
Tigers' Tyler Nevin: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Tyler Nevin: Lands on 10-day IL•
-
Tigers' Tyler Nevin: Rehab assignment forthcoming•
-
Tigers' Tyler Nevin: Will begin year on injured list•
-
Tigers' Tyler Nevin: To return to games this weekend•
-
Tigers' Tyler Nevin: Poised for full batting practice•