Nevin is starting at third base and batting second for the Tigers in Friday's game versus the Giants.

Nevin was on the bench Wednesday for the first game after his recall but has started each of the last two contests for the Tigers, both times in the two-hole. One was against a righty and this one comes versus lefty Sean Manaea. With the Tigers' offense scuffling, Nevin could get a long look. The fantasy upside here is pretty limited, though.