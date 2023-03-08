Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Nevin is scheduled to undergo an MRI after experiencing oblique soreness in batting practice Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Nevin's injury further tests the Tigers' already-thin depth at third base, as non-roster invitee Andy Ibanez (finger) got hurt while preparing for the World Baseball Classic and is also limited for the time being. The Tigers won't know the full scope of Nevin's injury until the results of his MRI are read, but even if he's only sidelined for a few days, the oblique issue could derail his chances of making the Opening Day roster. With a .737 OPS through seven Grapefruit League games, Nevin had been making a decent case to break camp as a short-side platoon mate for the lefty-hitting Nick Maton at third base.