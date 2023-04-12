Detroit recalled Nevin from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.
Before suffering an oblique injury in early March and beginning the season on the injured list, Nevin appeared to have a good chance at making the Tigers' Opening Day roster. He'll now get the opportunity to join the big club, as he was called up after starting pitcher Matt Manning (foot) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move. A career .205/.312/.292 hitter in the bigs, Nevin could get a look in an everyday role at third base if Detroit shifts Nick Maton to second base, a position where the team has struggled to get production thus far in 2023.