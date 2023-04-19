Nevin will start at third base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Nevin will start for the fourth time in six games and may have at least temporarily inched ahead of the likes of Zach McKinstry and Jonathan Schoop as manager A.J. Hinch's preferred option for the remaining opening in Detroit's everyday lineup. Since being called up from Triple-A Toledo, Nevin is getting on base at a .400 clip in 10 plate appearances, but he'll need to continue to excel at the dish over a larger sample of playing time before he takes firmer hold of a regular spot.