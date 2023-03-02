Nevin is 4-for-10 through four Grapefruit League games with a pair of home runs.
Nevin is competing for playing time at the corner infield spots in Detroit, and he's making a good impression so far. The 25-year-old struggled last year with the Orioles, registering a .197/.299/.261 slash line across 58 games. He'll likely begin the year backing up Spencer Torkelson at first and possibly Nick Maton at third, so Nevin probably won't have a ton of fantasy appeal, though he could earn a larger role if he keeps hitting.