site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-tyler-nevin-poised-for-full-batting-practice | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Tyler Nevin: Poised for full batting practice
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nevin (oblique) will take full batting practice by the end of the week, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Nevin is two weeks removed from a left oblique strain and has made a nice recovery. Whether he has enough time to be ready for Opening Day is another question, as he's working with a tight window.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
CBS Interactive staff
• 2 min read