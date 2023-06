The Tigers recalled Nevin from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

Nevin was optioned to Triple-A on June 9 and has slashed .220/.306/.341 across 49 plate appearances since then. He hasn't enjoyed much success across his last two MLB stints, so he'll almost certainly serve as a bench piece while in Detroit. Nevin will take the place of Nick Maton, who was optioned to Toledo in a corresponding move.