Nevin (oblique) is on track to begin a rehab assignment at a minor-league affiliate this weekend, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers will formally place Nevin (oblique) on the 10-day injured list at some point prior to Thursday's season opener at Tampa Bay, but the fact that he'll be taking part in games this weekend suggests he'll likely be in line for a minimum-length stay on the shelf. Once he's activated, the righty-hitting Nevin could occupy the smaller side of a platoon at third base with the lefty-hitting Nick Maton.